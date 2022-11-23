BREAKING: Buhari nominates Lauretta Onochieas NDDC Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, nominated Lauretta Onochie as the substantive chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Onochie presently serves as a Special Assistant to President Buhari on New Media.

The President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan, read the nomination letters sent to the senate by the president at the plenary on Wednesday.

Lawan read out the other fifteen members, making up the list for the NDDC, just as former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu, General Charles Airhiavbere is the Executive Director, Finance.

Onochie is a card-carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and her nomination for the important job has caused uproar among Nigerians online.

It remains to be seen if the Senate will give her a clean bill.

