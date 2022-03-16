BREAKING: Buhari instructs Buni to resume as APC interim chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has instructed Yobe State Governor, Mai-Mala Buni, to immediately take over the affairs of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President gave the instruction on Wednesday at a meeting with the governor in the United Kingdom.

Read the statement by the President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, below:

PRESIDENT BUHARI BACKS BUNI-LED CECC; DIRECTS APC GOVERNORS TO STOP FURTHER UTTERANCES THAT LEAD TO DISUNITY

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again intervened in the uncertainties currently rocking the All progressives Congress, APC.

In a letter personally signed by him, addressed to Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who is also the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, President Buhari said the multiplicity of cases currently rocking the party has the prospect of invalidating the activities and actions of the Party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The letter which was also copied to the Chairman of Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC), the Acting Chairman of the CECC, Governor Sani Bello, the Director-General of the DSS as well as the Inspector General of Police, the President said that since the party could not change the leadership of the CECC without infringing on the time limit set by INEC, and the fact that the current uncertainties and controversies “pose a real threat to the party,” he has therefore directed as follows:

– “The issue of the leadership of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC) should immediately return to status quo ante;

– “All members of the Governors Forum and their followers should desist from any behaviour or utterance that will likely lead to disunity in the ranks of the party, and ultimately jeorpadise the transition to the convention;

– “The Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee should accordingly be allowed to proceed with all necessary preparations to hold the convention as planned- unfailingly on 26th March 2022.”

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

March 16, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...