BREAKING: Buhari convenes emergency Council of State meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari will convene an emergency Council of State meeting on Friday to discuss the crisis bedevilling the nation, including naira, petrol scarcity, and insecurity ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and Independence National Electoral Commission would be extending the meeting at 10 am on Friday.

Also, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, and INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmud Yakubu, are expected to brief the council on the preparation for the February 25 presidential and National Assembly as well as Governorship, house of assembly polls slated for March 11.

The meeting will come up with significant decisions to douse tension ahead of the elections and avert a potential national crisis over the scarcity of new naira notes.

The National Council of State is an organ of the Nigerian government whose functions include advising the executive on policy making.

This comes as the naira and fuel scarcity bite harder with no end for millions of Nigerians.

In Abeokuta Ogun State, a mob attack on a bank led to the killing of one, and Edo State CBN headquarters shut down over fear of attack. Banks in Lagos, Abuja and some parts of the country are forced to shut their branches for fear of mob attack.

