BREAKING: Buhari approves establishment of Presidential Transition Council

Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council, for facilitating and managing the 2023 transition programme.

Buhari’s tenure wraps up on May 29 2024 when he will also hand over to a new administration.

The list of the members of the Committee released on Thursday Include, Secretary to the Government of the Federation as Chairman, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice.

Permanent Secretaries from the following Ministries and Offices: Defence, Interior, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Foreign Affairs, Information and Culture, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Economic and Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) State House.

Others are, National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector-General of Police, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Director General, State Security Services, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria; and two representatives to be nominated by the President-elect

A press release by Willie Bassey,

Director, Information

For: Secretary to the Government of the Federation said that the Transition Council will be inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Tuesday 14th February, 2023 at 12 noon at the Conference Hall of the SGF.

It added, “Members are expected to attend the inauguration in person.

“Also, the President has signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of the Presidential Transitions.”

“A key feature of the Presidential Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 is the institutionalization of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one Presidential Administration to another which is part of President Buhari’s legacy.”

