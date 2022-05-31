Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

BREAKING: Buhari, APC Govs in closed-door meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari and governors elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress are currently meeting in the presidential villa Abuja.

The meeting which is being held at the Council Chambers may not be unconnected with the All Progressive Congress convention slated for the 6th of June to produce its presidential flagbearer.

While the meeting is ongoing, the screening committee of the party, headed by former National chairman of the party, John Odigie Oyegun is still busy conducting screening of aspirants for the primary election.

About 23 aspirants are being screened to take part in the primary election.

More to follow…

