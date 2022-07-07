Thursday, July 7, 2022
Breaking: Boris Johnson Resigns as UK’s Prime Minister

In breaking news from the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson has finally decided to resign his position as the UK’s Prime minister. This follows several ministerial resignations over the last few days.

According to the Shade Borough, he will continue in his position until the next Conservative party leader race in autumn.

Johnson has been PM since 2019 and won a vote of no-confidence just last month. As of this morning 54 MPs have resigned, reportedly over Boris Johnson’s decisions on the economy and how he handled the Chris Pincher groping scandal.

