BREAKING: Blatter, Platini found not guilty in fraud trial

Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter and vice-president Michel Platini have both been found not guilty following their fraud trial in Switzerland.

The pair stood trial over a payment of 2m Swiss francs (£1.6m) made by Blatter to Platini in 2011.

Both men had consistently denied wrongdoing and said the transfer was belated payment for Platini’s advisory work for Fifa.

On his arrival at the court on Friday, Blatter said: “I am not innocent in my life but in this case I am innocent.”

Blatter, 86, and former Uefa president Platini, 67, were banned from football in 2015 and indicted last November.

“I wanted to express my happiness for all my loved ones that justice has finally been done after seven years of lies and manipulation,” said Platini.

“The truth has come to light during this trial and I deeply thank the judges of the tribunal for the independence of their decision.

“I kept saying it – my fight is a fight against injustice. I won a first game.

“In this case, there are culprits who did not appear during this trial. Let them count on me, we will meet again because I will not give up and I will go all the way in my quest for truth.”

Following the verdict, Blatter said: “[I am] relaxed, definitely, because during seven years I was always under pressure because there was a court case opened against me.

“Now its finished, so I am happy. I am also happy for international football.

“It’s justice, but it’s a victory for me.”

