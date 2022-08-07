BREAKING: BBNaija’s Beauty disqualified from Reality TV show

Big Brother Naija housemate, Beauty, has been disqualified from the reality show.

Level 2 housemate Beauty was disqualified for breaking and damaging the house property.

Recall that on Saturday, Beauty ended her relationship with Groovy for dancing with Chomzy, who is in Level 1.

The two housemates engaged in a serious argument during the Saturday night party after Beauty accused Groovy of dancing with Chomzy.

Last week, the Taraba-born model assaulted Ilebaye for defending Chioma, an action that got her a first strike.

However, Big Brother on Sunday announced that she was disqualified for violence and asked to leave the house immediately.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...