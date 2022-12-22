Breaking: Basketmouth Announces Divorce from Wife, Elsie Okpocha

Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth has announced the end of his marriage to wife, Elsie after 12 years.

The comedian, actor and father of four took to his Instagram page to share that the former couple had made the difficult decision to end their marriage, following much deliberations.

Basketmouth made the revelation on Thursday, December 22, and enjoined the general public to respect their privacy as they try to navigate their new normal as co-parents. He stated that this is the first and last time he will address the matter.

Basketmouth and Elsie tied the knot on November 6,2010 and share three children, Jason, Janelle and Maya.

