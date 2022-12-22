Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Breaking: Basketmouth Announces Divorce from Wife, Elsie Okpocha

Celebrity

Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth has announced the end of his marriage to wife, Elsie after 12 years.

The comedian, actor and father of four took to his Instagram page to share that the former couple had made the difficult decision to end their marriage, following much deliberations.

Basketmouth made the revelation on Thursday, December 22, and enjoined the general public to respect their privacy as they try to navigate their new normal as co-parents. He stated that this is the first and last time he will address the matter.

Basketmouth and Elsie tied the knot on November 6,2010 and share three children, Jason, Janelle and Maya.

Latest

News

Infamous French serial killer ‘The Serpent’ set free

0
Nepal’s top court on Wednesday ordered the release from...
News

Hospital says Pele’s cancer has advanced

0
Pele's cancer has progressed, a statement from the Sao...
Politics

2023 Elections will retire a lot of politicians – Wike

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said a...
Sports

Ronaldo to sign 7-year, €200m per year deal with Al-Nassr

0
Cristiano Ronaldo will commit to a seven-year contract at...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Infamous French serial killer ‘The Serpent’ set free

0
Nepal’s top court on Wednesday ordered the release from...
News

Hospital says Pele’s cancer has advanced

0
Pele's cancer has progressed, a statement from the Sao...
Politics

2023 Elections will retire a lot of politicians – Wike

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said a...
Sports

Ronaldo to sign 7-year, €200m per year deal with Al-Nassr

0
Cristiano Ronaldo will commit to a seven-year contract at...
News

Ortom signs N179.7bn budget into law

0
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday signed...
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina
spot_imgspot_img

Infamous French serial killer ‘The Serpent’ set free

Emmanuel Offor -
Nepal’s top court on Wednesday ordered the release from jail of Charles Sobhraj, the infamous French serial killer who inspired the award-nominated TV series...
Read more

Hospital says Pele’s cancer has advanced

Emmanuel Offor -
Pele's cancer has progressed, a statement from the Sao Paulo hospital where the 82-year-old Brazil legend is being treated has confirmed. The three-time World Cup...
Read more

2023 Elections will retire a lot of politicians – Wike

Emmanuel Offor -
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said a lot of politicians in Rivers state will be retired after the 2023 elections. The Governor was...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: