BREAKING: Bandits bomb rail track, attack Abuja-Kaduna train

Bandits on Monday night attacked a train heading to Kaduna from Abuja in a devastating hit to the rail service.

It was gathered that bandits detonated a bomb on the railtrack of Abuja-Kaduna train and successfully immobilized it at a point between Katari and Rijana.

It was also learnt that the attackers surrounded the train, shooting sporadically and injuring some in the process.

Confirming the incident, Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, said villagers around the area claim the train is under attack.

“Villagers along Abuja-Kaduna road called to confirm hearing multiple gunshots and attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train by terrorists,” he wrote on Twitter.

A passenger on the train, a lecturer simply identified as David, told our correspondent that an unspecified number of travelers were whisked away by the marauding bandits.

He however claimed the situation is now under control following the arrival of security personnel.

More to follow…

