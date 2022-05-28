BREAKING: Ayade loses APC Senatorial ticket

Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade has lost his bid to secure the All Progressives Congress, APC’s ticket to run for the Northern Senatorial District of the state.

Results of the primary show Mr. Ayade polled 52 votes to crash out against Adams Cecelia, who scored 140. Another aspirant Martin Orim scored 61 votes.

The governor would be completing his eight years as governor of the state in 2023.

He dumped the main opposition party, PDP in May 2021 to join the ruling APC, saying he was inspired by the qualities of President Muhammadu Buhari.

