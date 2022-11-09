Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

BREAKING: Atiku attacked in Maiduguri [Video]

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Abubakar Atiku’s convoy has been attacked in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital by unknown thugs.

This was made known by one of his followers who alleged that thugs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are the ones behind the attack.

Atiku is yet to make any statement concerning this development but he is billed to hold a rally today in Borno state.

The attack comes months after another rally by the PPD candidate was attacked in Kaduna State, North-West Nigeria.

The PDP had blamed the unfortunate incident on the ruling APC at the time.

See a video of the attack below…

