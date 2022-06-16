BREAKING: Atiku announces Okowa as running-mate

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has announced Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.
Atiku made the announcement at a meeting attended by PDP executives at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.
PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, said a 17-member committee had been set up by the party to pick a running mate.
He said the committee had submitted three names to Atiku to choose from.
The final decision however, Ayu said, was Atiku’s.
More to follow…