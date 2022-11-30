BREAKING: ASUU receives Full Salaries for November

Lecturers under the Academic Staff Union of Universities have received full salaries for the month of November 2022, The PUNCH reports.

According to it, “Our correspondent also gathered that the eight month arrears remained withheld by the Federal Government.

“A senior member of the union at the Bayero University Kano made this known in an interview with our correspondent in Abuja on Wednesday.”

The source was quoted as saying: “Some of our members have started receiving salaries and I can confirm to you that we received our full salaries for the month of November. However, the arrears are still withheld.”

The Federal Government had refused to pay the striking lecturers for the eight months which the union embarked on strike.

The lecturers, in October 2022 were also paid pro-rata (half-pay) according to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

Lecturers across the country have been protesting against this decision by the Federal Government.

The National Executive Council of the union is expected to hold a crucial meeting in the coming days over the withheld salaries.

