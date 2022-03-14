BREAKING: ASUU extends strike by Eight Weeks

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has extended its ongoing strike action by another eight weeks.

The union had a month ago declared a 4-week strike action in the first instance in its face-off with the Federal Government.

The renewal of the strike action was announced by the Union on its Twitter handle in the early hours of Monday (today), after a meeting of its leadership in Abuja.

It tweeted: “BREAKING NEWS: ASUU extends the strike action by 8 weeks.

“Stay tuned for more details.

“#ASUU #ASUUstrike.”

