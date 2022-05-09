Monday, May 9, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
BREAKING: ASUU extends strike by 12 weeks

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday morning extended its ongoing nationwide strike by 12 weeks.

The decision was reached at an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) held at ASUU Secretariat in Abuja.

The two month rollover strike declared in March 14, 2022 by ASUU ended today (May 9th), thus NEC felt the need to extend it by 12 weeks after initial agitation for indefinite strike because of failure to address the issues in contention.

ASUU’s demands include the non-implementation of the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed with government in December 2020 on funding for revitalisation of public universities (both federal and states), renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ ASUU Agreement and the deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

Other outstanding issues are earned academic allowances; state universities, promotion arrears, withheld salaries, non-remittance of third-party deductions and rejection of UTAS that ASUU technical team developed to replace the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The implication of the extension of the strike is that public universities would remain closed.

