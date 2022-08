The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday extended its six-month-old strike.

A member of the union, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the development after a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the striking varsity teachers at the University of Abuja.

The announcement comes a day after senior lawyer, Femi Falana, called on the federal Government to sign and implement the renegotiated deal with the striking lecturers.

More to follow…

