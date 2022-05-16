Monday, May 16, 2022
BREAKING: Arsonists burn down LG Secretariat, Magistrate Court in Anambra

Suspected arsonists have burnt down Idemili North Local Government secretariat in Ogidi, Anambra State, and a Magistrate Court in the area.

According to sources, the arsonists entered the premises on Sunday night to perpetuate the act, burning down all files, properties in the secretariat, including the secretariat building.

Videos and pictures circulating online showed that the entire building was reduced to rubbles, while vehicles parked inside the Local Government secretariat were also burnt to ashes.

The State Police Command has also confirmed the development, attributing it to unidentified arsonists.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson of the State Police Command said: “Yes, the incident was confirmed, and our men were there to restore normalcy.

“Right now, the fire has been put off, and calm has been restored to the area,” Ikenga said.

