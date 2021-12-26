Sunday, December 26, 2021
Breaking: Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace prize laureate who played a crucial role in bringing an end to apartheid in South Africa, has died aged 90.

His death was confirmed in a statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said it was “another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”

Archbishop Tutu was the last surviving South African Laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, and was one of the country’s best known figures at home and abroad.

