Breaking: Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace prize laureate who played a crucial role in bringing an end to apartheid in South Africa, has died aged 90.
His death was confirmed in a statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said it was “another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”
Archbishop Tutu was the last surviving South African Laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, and was one of the country’s best known figures at home and abroad.