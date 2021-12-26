Breaking: Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace prize laureate who played a crucial role in bringing an end to apartheid in South Africa, has died aged 90.

His death was confirmed in a statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said it was “another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”

Archbishop Tutu was the last surviving South African Laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, and was one of the country’s best known figures at home and abroad.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...