BREAKING: Appeal Court reserves judgment in Nnamdi Kanu’s case

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reserved Judgment in the appeal filed by the leader of outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu challenging the seven charges against him by the Federal Government.

Kanu had filed the appeal through his lawyer Mike Ozekhome. He is facing charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.

Ahead of today’s ruling, Kanu’s IPOB had declared a total shutdown in the south-east.

The separatist leader remains in detention at the Kuje Correctional centre.

