BREAKING: APC Govs storm Rivers to woo Wike

Three governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the southern part of the country have arrived in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to woo the state governor, Nyesom Wike, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A source privy to the development said the governors include the outgoing governor of Ekiti State and chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, accompanied by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Recall that Governor Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his supporters are not disposed to the choice of the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the running mate to the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Wike’s ally and former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who recently said Southern Nigeria must produce the next President in 2023, is also attending the meeting currently taking place in the Garden City.

More to follow…

