BREAKING: APC Governors submit 5 names to Buhari ahead of Primaries

Governors who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have submitted the names of five presidential aspirants to President Muhammadu Buhari to select a consensus candidate from, Daily Trust reports.

A reliable source told this paper that the governors submitted the names in the early hours of Tuesday.

The names, according to the source, included that of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti State), Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation, and Governor Dave Umahi (Ebonyi State).

The governors had after meeting with the President said they will return to the villa after meeting with the party’s National Working Committee(NWC) and other stakeholders.

“They picked one from South-East, one from South-South and three from South-West geopolitical zones in line with their position that power should shift to the South,” he said.

He said the president is expected to pick from the list.

The presidential primary of the party holds today. The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan was named as the consensus candidate by the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. This was, however, punctured by the presidency.

