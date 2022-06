Ahead of the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled to hold between June 6th and 8th, the ruling party has disqualified 10 presidential aspirants.

The Chairman of the Presidential Screening Committee and the former National Chairman of APC, Chief John Oyegun disclosed this Friday in Abuja when he submitted the committee’s report to the party.

The aspirants that were disqualified have not been made known yet.

More to follow…

