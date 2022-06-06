BREAKING: APC Chair Adamu announces Lawan as consensus candidate

In a marked departure from the position of the Northern Governors on power shift to the South, National Chairman of thee All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has announced Senate president Ahmad Lawan as APC consensus presidential candidate.

Adamu made the stunning announcement at the meeting of the National Working Committee, NWC, on Monday, in Abuja.

It is understood that some members of the NWC, sources said, kicked against the move and insisted that other Presidential aspirants which include Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Engr. David Umahi must be allowed to contest the primary election at tomorrow’s convention scheduled at the Eagle Square, Abuja, Vanguard reports.

Adamu’s adoption of Lawan as consensus candidate is against the position of 11 APC nothern governors who endorsed that power must shift to the South after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

Adamu told the NWC that he arrived at the choice of Lawan after consultation with President Buhari.

Reacting to the move, some APC northern governors raced to Aso Villa and currently meeting with -President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting is coming a day before the commencement of the party’s convention to elect its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

More to follow…

