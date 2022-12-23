Search
BREAKING: Another Catholic Priest kidnapped in Benue

News

The Catholic Diocese of Otukpo, Benue state, has announced the kidnap of their priests, Rev. Father Mark Ojotu.

Fr Ojotu is the Chaplain of St. Mary’s Hospital, Okpoga, in Okpokwu Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

A letter from the diocesan secretariat signed by the Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Joseph Itodo, and addressed to all priests, religious and lay faithful said Ojotu was kidnapped on the 22 December, 2022 at about 5.00pm along Okpoga-Ojapo Road.

The letter read, “We write to notify you of the kidnap of one of our priests, Rev. Fr. Mark Ojotu.

“He is the Chaplain of St. Mary’s Hospital, Okpoga. The sad incident occurred today, 22th December, 2022 at about 5.00pm along Okpoga-Ojapo Road, Okpokwu LGA, Benue State.

“The Local Ordinary, Most Rev. Michael Ekwoyi Apochi, has called on all Christ’s Faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and beyond to earnestly pray for his quick and safe release as we intensify efforts to ensure his release.

“We commend our brother and all those in the kidnappers’ den throughout the country to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for their speedy and safe release from the hands of their abductors,” the letter said.

