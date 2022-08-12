Breaking: Anne Heche Dead at 53

Anne Heche has died after being taken off life support by her family, it has been announced.

The actress had been in a coma since last week Friday, August 5, when she crashed her blue Mini Cooper while driving down a street in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles. Upon colliding with an oncoming building, the vehicle burst into flames as Heche was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors had been monitoring her health.

On Thursday, sources said things weren’t looking good for the 53-year-old, who had suffered from severe brain damage, with her blood test further revealing she had cocaine in her system at the time of the car wreck.

Nancy Davis, a close friend of the late actress, was one of the first to announce her pal’s death in a heartfelt statement. She wrote, “Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared. Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me.”

Davis continued, “She was so supportive with anything she could do to help @racetoerasems and would always say yes when she knew she could contribute something with her time, talent and creative genius to help find a cure for MS . My heart is broken. Heche leaves behind 20-year-old Homer Laffoon and 13-year-old Atlas Heche Tupper.

