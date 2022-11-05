BREAKING: Anambra Govt bans sale of land in Awka and environs

The government of Anambra State in the late hours of Friday outlawed land sale in 30 estates in Awka and other towns the state.

A statement by the state Ministry of Lands stated that the estates which are currently selling landed properties have not been approved.

The release by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Ejike Uzochukwu, listed all the 30 estates where sales were outlawed saying: “Members of the public are hereby notified that the above estates have not been certified approved by the state government.”

No reason was immediately adduced for the drastic new move by the Charles Soludo-led government.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...