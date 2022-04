Senator Ibikunle Amosun has declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential race.

Amosun, the Chairman Senate Committee on Capital Market, said he will declare for the race on May 5 at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Amosun is the third Senator of the APC extraction to join the presidential race.

Senators Rochas Okorocha and Orji Uzor Kalu had announced their bid for the presidency earlier – though the latter pulled out of the race in an announcement Tuesday.

