BREAKING: Akeredolu’s mother, Grace, dies aged 90

Grace Akeredolu, mother of Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo state, is dead.

In a statement Thursday morning, Richard Olatunde, chief press secretary to the governor, said Akeredolu’s mother died in the wee hours of Thursday in her sleep.

The matriarch of the Akeredolu family was 90.

“She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members,” Olatunde said.

“Further announcements will be made by the family in due course.”

Governor Akeredolu confirmed the death on Twitter, saying his mother passed on peacefully in her sleep.

He wrote, “My siblings and I announce, with deepest regret and total submission to the will of the Almighty, the passing into glory of our adorable, dutiful and ever dotting mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu, this morning. She died peacefully in her sleep.”

