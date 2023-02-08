BREAKING: Ajaero emerges NLC President

General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Comrade Joe Ajaero, has made history by emerging unopposed as the new President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The coast became clear for the veteran labour activist at the International Conference Centre Abuja when it became confirmed at the Opening Ceremony of 13th National Delegates Conference (NDC) of NLC that he has no challenger for the plum office.

“History is already being made here. This is the first time a President of the Nigeria Labour Congress will be elected as a consensus candidate,” one of the delegates, Prince Emeka Kalu, National Vice President (South-East), Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers’ Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), said in Abuja.

He noted that though the election holds today (February 8), “Ajaero has already emerged as 13th President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)”.

Ajaero succeeds Comrade Ayuba Wabba, whose tenure as NLC President ends with today’s election.

