BREAKING: Ademola Adeleke wins Osun Governorship Election

Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the Osun Governorship election.

Nearly four years after failing, by a small margin, in his bid to govern Osun State, the charismatic businessman turned politician has overcome the biggest obstacle to his dream.

On Saturday, he achieved a hard-fought victory over the state’s incumbent Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state’s governorship election.

Adeleke garnered a total of 403, 371 votes to edge Oyetola, who got 375,027 votes.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...