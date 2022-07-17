BREAKING: Ademola Adeleke wins Osun Governorship Election

Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the Osun Governorship election.
Nearly four years after failing, by a small margin, in his bid to govern Osun State, the charismatic businessman turned politician has overcome the biggest obstacle to his dream.
On Saturday, he achieved a hard-fought victory over the state’s incumbent Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state’s governorship election.
Adeleke garnered a total of 403, 371 votes to edge Oyetola, who got 375,027 votes.
More to follow…