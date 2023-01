The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, has upturned the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke at the July 16th 2022 governorship polls.

In a ruling Friday, the tribunal declared former governor, Gboyega Oyetola as the duly elected candidate in the polls.

Governor Adeleke is expected to appeal the ruling.

More to follow…

