Breaking: ADC endorses Peter Obi

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has endorsed Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate for the Saturday poll.

The development is sequel to the formation of a grand coalition, which aims at propelling Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed to victory in the forthcoming general elections.

It continues a string of endorsements for Obi who also got the nod of popular clerics Apostle Johnson Suleman and Pastor Paul Enenche.

The former Anambra State governor is considered a frontrunner in the elections alongside former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party (PDP)and a former governor of Lagos State Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

