Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Breaking: ADC endorses Peter Obi

Politics

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has endorsed Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate for the Saturday poll.

The development is sequel to the formation of a grand coalition, which aims at propelling Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed to victory in the forthcoming general elections.

It continues a string of endorsements for Obi who also got the nod of popular clerics Apostle Johnson Suleman and Pastor Paul Enenche.

The former Anambra State governor is considered a frontrunner in the elections alongside former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party (PDP)and a former governor of Lagos State Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Latest

News

Soyinka denies endorsing Tinubu

0
Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has denied endorsing the...
Politics

Atiku beats retreat, says Naira swap hurting Nigerians

0
Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji...
News

US Embassy raises alarm over protests across Nigeria

0
The United States Embassy in Nigeria has alerted its...
Politics

Stop stops INEC from contracting MC Oluomo for elections

0
The Federal High Court in Lagos, has granted an...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Soyinka denies endorsing Tinubu

0
Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has denied endorsing the...
Politics

Atiku beats retreat, says Naira swap hurting Nigerians

0
Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji...
News

US Embassy raises alarm over protests across Nigeria

0
The United States Embassy in Nigeria has alerted its...
Politics

Stop stops INEC from contracting MC Oluomo for elections

0
The Federal High Court in Lagos, has granted an...
News

2023: Pastor Enenche endorses LP’s Peter Obi

0
The founder and General Overseer of Dunamis International Gospel...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Soyinka denies endorsing Tinubu

Emmanuel Offor -
Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has denied endorsing the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. Soyinka described a social media remark linking him...
Read more

Atiku beats retreat, says Naira swap hurting Nigerians

Emmanuel Offor -
Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has given his previous position on the naira redesign a rethink, stating now,...
Read more

US Embassy raises alarm over protests across Nigeria

Emmanuel Offor -
The United States Embassy in Nigeria has alerted its citizens in Nigeria on possible protests and restricted movements on February 25 and March 11. In...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: