Thursday, May 26, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Breaking: Actor Kevin Spacey Charged With 4 Counts of Sexual Assault in the UK

Kevin Spacey is facing serious criminal charges in the United Kingdom.

According to CNN, The American actor famous for his role as Francis Underwood in the television series, “House of Cards”, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced charges against the Oscar winning actor on Thursday, and stated that Kevin was also charged with one count of causing someone to engage in penetrative activity without consent.

Details continue to emerge as the story breaks, but the sexual assault accusations and accompanying evidence was reportedly investigated by the Metro Police.

Per @abcnews, one of victims, now in his 40s, says Kevin assaulted him twice in 2005 in London. The second victim said Kevin assaulted him in 2008 also in London—and is whom the penetrative assault relates to. The third said the attack happened in 2013 in Gloucestershire.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: