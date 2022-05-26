Breaking: Actor Kevin Spacey Charged With 4 Counts of Sexual Assault in the UK

Kevin Spacey is facing serious criminal charges in the United Kingdom.

According to CNN, The American actor famous for his role as Francis Underwood in the television series, “House of Cards”, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men.

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, UK prosecutors say https://t.co/9Kr9xtM7Tv — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 26, 2022

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced charges against the Oscar winning actor on Thursday, and stated that Kevin was also charged with one count of causing someone to engage in penetrative activity without consent.

Details continue to emerge as the story breaks, but the sexual assault accusations and accompanying evidence was reportedly investigated by the Metro Police.

Per @abcnews, one of victims, now in his 40s, says Kevin assaulted him twice in 2005 in London. The second victim said Kevin assaulted him in 2008 also in London—and is whom the penetrative assault relates to. The third said the attack happened in 2013 in Gloucestershire.

