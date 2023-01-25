BREAKING: Abia PDP Candidate, Uchenna Ikonne, is dead

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate for the March 11 governorship election in Abia State, Prof. Uchenna Ikonne is dead.

Prof, Ikonne, an ally of incumbent Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, died on Wednesday at the National Hospital, Abuja.

He had earlier received treatment at a United Kingdom hospital for an undisclosed ailment.

Following his sudden demise, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), shall conduct fresh primaries to determine a new flagbearer for the party.

This is the provisional of the new Electoral Act, 2022, which states in Section 34 that “If after the time for the delivery of nomination paper and before

the commencement of the poll, a nominated candidate dies, the Chief National

Electoral Commissioner shall, being satisfied of the fact of the death, countermand

the poll in which the deceased candidate was to participate and the Commission

shall appoint some other convenient date for the election within 14 days.”

