Sunday, July 24, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

BREAKING: Abductors of Abuja-Kaduna train passengers release fresh torture video

Victims lament severe beatings, beg international community to intervene

Abductors of Abuja-Kaduna passengers have released fresh videos of their torture while in custody.

The passengers were abducted on March 22, 2022.

Two were killed and several others kidnapped.

So far 11 passengers have been released after the payment of huge ransom.

The rest have been left to their fate.

In a latest video sighted this Sunday morning, the passengers were seen being subjected to all manners of beating by their captors.

The victims are begging the international community to intervene, that the terrorists never wanted them to stay there for more than a week, but the government has refused to yield to their demands.

The Federal Government has not yet reacted to the video. (Source: CKN News)

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: