Sunday, September 4, 2022
BREAKING: 32 kidnapped after attending burial ceremony in Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted 32 persons around the Ifon area in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victims were said to be returning from a burial ceremony in Edo State when the kidnappers struck.

It is yet to be confirmed if the kidnappers have made contact with the victims’ families.

Ondo Police spokesman, SP Fumilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the abduction, said operatives of the police and the Army had begun combing the forest to rescue the victims.

Ondo state Commander of Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said his men were combing the Benin-Ifon to Owo forest in search of the victims.

Adeleye said his men would take all necessary measures to rescue the victims.

