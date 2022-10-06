Thursday, October 6, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
BREAKING: 31 killed in attack on Thailand Nursery School

No fewer than 31 people have been killed in an attack at a childcare facility in north-eastern Thailand.

More than 20 children are among the dead, police say.

The gunman is reported to be former police officer Panya Khamrab and Thai media say he killed himself in the wake of the shooting.

The attack began when a man armed with a gun and a knife stormed into the childcare facility in Nong Bua Lamphu province, unleashing mayhem.

Panya Khamrab was dismissed from the police force over drugs offences last year, police say.

The authorities added that he was last seen driving a white-four door Toyota pick-up truck with Bangkok registration plates.

The motive for the gruesome crime remains unclear.

