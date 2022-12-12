Monday, December 12, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

BREAKING: 3 killed as gunmen attack INEC HQ

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, office in Owerri, Imo State.

The attack, which occurred on Monday morning, led to the death of at least three suspects, sources say.

The gunmen, who invaded the facility in large numbers, were reportedly repelled by officers of the Nigeria Police Force and other security operatives in the area.

According to sources, three of the hoodlums were killed, while one of them was captured alive.

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam, has yet to issue a statement on the latest attack on INEC in the restive region.

More to follow…

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: