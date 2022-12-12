BREAKING: 3 killed as gunmen attack INEC HQ

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, office in Owerri, Imo State.

The attack, which occurred on Monday morning, led to the death of at least three suspects, sources say.

The gunmen, who invaded the facility in large numbers, were reportedly repelled by officers of the Nigeria Police Force and other security operatives in the area.

According to sources, three of the hoodlums were killed, while one of them was captured alive.

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam, has yet to issue a statement on the latest attack on INEC in the restive region.

More to follow…

