BREAKING: 2 killed, vehicles destroyed as tanker explodes at Sango Toll Gate

At least two persons were burnt to death, three injured while 12 vehicles were also damaged in an early morning tanker explosion at Ilo Awela area of Sango Toll gate on the Lagos -Abeokuta expressway.

Mrs Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC) in Ogun confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

“FRSC carried out a rescue operation at about 1:30 am Thursday morning involving a Tanker laden with PMS while ascending Ilo Awela slope adjoining Abeokuta– Lagos section of the expressway , fell and went into flame”.

“Men of the fire service were contacted immediately and the area was cordoned to prevent secondary crash”.

“As at 4: 05 am, a total of 12 vehicles were involved. They comprised of three luxurious buses, four tricycles, three motorcycles, one yellow bus and a tanker”.

“A total of three persons were rescued to Ota General hospital; two male adult and only female adult seriously burnt”.

“Two bodies burnt beyond recognition have been evacuated from the scene,” she said.

She added that “the suspected cause of the multiple crashes was mechanical deficiency”.

