BREAKING: 2 APC members shot dead

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have killed two persons believed to be members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ebonyi State.

The incident reportedly occurred in Mkpuma Akataka Community in the Izzi Local Government Area of the State.

As per sources, the APC meeting was going on late Friday in the community when the gunmen stormed the venue and opened fire.

The hoodlums, who were said to be two in number, reportedly came on a motorbike and quickly zoomed off, having completed their mission.

Two persons were confirmed dead while two others are receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer Chris Anyanwu have yet to yield any feedback.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...