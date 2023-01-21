Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

BREAKING: 2 APC members shot dead

News

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have killed two persons believed to be members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ebonyi State.

The incident reportedly occurred in Mkpuma Akataka Community in the Izzi Local Government Area of the State.

As per sources, the APC meeting was going on late Friday in the community when the gunmen stormed the venue and opened fire.

The hoodlums, who were said to be two in number, reportedly came on a motorbike and quickly zoomed off, having completed their mission.

Two persons were confirmed dead while two others are receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer Chris Anyanwu have yet to yield any feedback.

Latest

Politics

Kwankwaso’s NNPP declares support for Atiku [Video]

0
The NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso may have found...
Celebrity

Singer Joeboy Reveals How He Wrote His New Single, ‘Body & Soul

0
Joeboy is unashamed about professing his love from the mountain top to valleys low.
Celebrity

BBNaija’s Queen Mercy Atang Returns to Nigeria After Welcoming Baby

0
Queen Mercy Atang has welcomed her baby!
Celebrity

US Court Bars Korra Obidi and Ex-husband Justin Dean from Posting Images of Their Children on Social Media

0
A United States Court, situated in California, has placed a ban on Korra Obidi and her ex-husband, Justin Dean, from posting visuals of their children on social media

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Kwankwaso’s NNPP declares support for Atiku [Video]

0
The NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso may have found...
Celebrity

Singer Joeboy Reveals How He Wrote His New Single, ‘Body & Soul

0
Joeboy is unashamed about professing his love from the mountain top to valleys low.
Celebrity

BBNaija’s Queen Mercy Atang Returns to Nigeria After Welcoming Baby

0
Queen Mercy Atang has welcomed her baby!
Celebrity

US Court Bars Korra Obidi and Ex-husband Justin Dean from Posting Images of Their Children on Social Media

0
A United States Court, situated in California, has placed a ban on Korra Obidi and her ex-husband, Justin Dean, from posting visuals of their children on social media
Celebrity

Sina Rambo’s Estranged Wife, Heidi Korth Slams Him Over $48,000 Debt

0
2023 has not brought an end to the unfolding drama between Sina Rambo and his estranged wife, Heidi Korth
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Kwankwaso’s NNPP declares support for Atiku [Video]

Emmanuel Offor -
The NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso may have found himself in troubling waters as his party structure, NNPP in Bauchi has joined PDP and...
Read more

Singer Joeboy Reveals How He Wrote His New Single, ‘Body & Soul

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Joeboy is unashamed about professing his love from the mountain top to valleys low.
Read more

BBNaija’s Queen Mercy Atang Returns to Nigeria After Welcoming Baby

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Queen Mercy Atang has welcomed her baby!
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: