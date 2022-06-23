Bre Tiesi Who’s Pregnant by Nick Cannon Opens Up on the Nature of Their Polyamorous Relationship

Bre Tiesi was the guest on episode 13 of the ‘Know For Sure’ podcast and did spill down interesting details about her relationship with Nick Cannon.

The entrepreneur and real estate agent who is currently expecting a child with the serial baby daddy, sat down with B.Simone and Megan Brooks to speak her truths.

While there, Bre spoke about her career and of course her unique relationship with her unborn child’s father, telling ’KFS’ hosts that she and Nick have had a thing for 10 years, on and off.

Agreeing with B. Simone, who works for Nick on his MTV ‘Wild ’N Out’ show, Bre says it’s Nick’s directness and genuinely loving personality that drew her in and keeps her swooning for the lover boy.

When asked about trying to define what she and Nick have, Bre says their relationship is just a perfect fit for them. She says, “I guess it’s kind of one of those things that not necessarily anything. It’s like, this is just us. This is our relationship, and what you do outside of that, is what you do outside of that. What I do outside of that is what I do outside of that.”

