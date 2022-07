Bre Tiesi has given everyone a look into what her baby boy with Nick Cannon looks like.

The real estate agent and entrepreneur who only recently announced that she had birthed her first child and Cannon”s eighth, has filled her Instagram feed with photos of the baby.

Bre revealed that she welcomed her son, Legendary Love Cannon on June 28, weighing 8 pounds and 12 ounces.

