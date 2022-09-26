Bre Tiesi Blows Hot, Says Nick Cannon Isn’t Her Sugar Daddy

Bre Tiesi wants folks to keep her parenting out of their mouths following an unsolicited advice from a troll.

The entrepreneur and real estate agent who welcomed a son with Nick Cannon a few months ago, blew hot on her Instagram stories on Sunday night after her attempt at dry humour was misconstrued.

Bre Tiesi had shared a video in which she was speaking on a typical day in the life of a new mum where everything just seemed to be happening on top of each other.

A troll has seen it as an invitation to come to the new mum’s DM and tell her to get her baby daddy to pay for a night nurse to allow her done free time.

Bre had replied that the troll could offer the payment since he/she was so good at doling out advice and then went on to state that Nick Cannon is her child’s father and not her sugar daddy and folks can do well to keep her parenting, her kid and her kid’s father out of their mouths.

