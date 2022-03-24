Brazilian Singer Hospitalised After Refusing to Fart in Front of Boyfriend

Singer Viviane de Queiroz Pereira was hospitalised after she held her fart for so long, refusing to let it go, because of her boyfriend.

The singer who is known by her stage name Pocah shared this bizarre story on her social media recently after she was treated for intestinal gas buildup. According to her, she was too embarrassed to pass gas in front of her partner, so she held in for extended periods. But then it became a discomfort, causing her pain so severe she decided to seek medical attention.

“I’m now fine. Just an accumulation of trapped farts,” she reportedly said in a post, which was followed by videos of her in a medical facility. “Girls, don’t be ashamed to fart in front of your guy. Because what’s really embarrassing is not letting your guy sleep because you’re in discomfort, going to hospital with your guy, and the diagnosis being ‘trapped farts.’”

She added, “From now on, I’m letting them rip, guys. I’m medicated and I’m fine.”

Meet her and her boyfriend:

