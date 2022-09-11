Brazilian returnee, 53, excretes 92 wraps of cocaine at Abuja Airport

Sunday, September 11, 2022
A Brazilian returnee and father of two, Okolie Paulinus Nwabueze has been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for importing Ninety Two (92) wraps of cocaine, which he ingested and eventually excreted after days under observation in the Agency’s facility.

The 53-year-old trafficker who hails from Mmaku village, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State was arrested on Friday 2nd September upon his arrival on Qatar Airline flight enroute Brazil-Doha-Abuja. He claimed to have left Nigeria to Mozambique in 2004 and finally relocated to Brazil in 2017, where he obtained a residence permit before deciding to import the illicit substance for a $4,000 fee.

In the same vein, a 42-year-old man, Aliyu Bello Kwasare, has been arrested at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, Kano, for attempting to export a consignment of new psychoactive substance, Akuskura, to Saudi Arabia.

