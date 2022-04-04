Brazilian Model in Emotional Distress After One of His Nine wives Leaves Marriage

A Brazilian man has been left heartbroken after one of his wives decided to quit the marriage.

Arthur Urso, a model, expressed sadness and surprise at the decision of one of his nine wives to leave the relationship on the grounds that she ‘misses monogamy’.

According to Daily Mail, Urso was already married to first wife, Luana Kazaki, when he made headlines by exchanging vows with eight other women in a ceremony in 2021.

He described the ceremony as a “protest against monogamy.” Although the ceremony held in São Paulo, Brazil, it wasn’t legally binding because polygamy is illegal in the country.

On his wife, Agatha, who wants to leave the relationship, Urso said, “She wanted to have me all to herself. It didn’t make sense – we have to share. I was very sad about the separation and even more surprised by her excuse.

“She said that she was missing a monogamous relationship. My other wives thought her attitude was wrong and that she accepted the marriage for adventure and not for real feelings.

“I know I’ve lost a wife, but I’m not going to replace her at the moment.”

Despite his plans to delay marrying another wife for the time being, Urso hopes to marry two more women to bring his number of wives up to 10. He also plans to have at least one child with each of his wives.

