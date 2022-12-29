Brazilian Football Legend, Pelé, Dead at 82 After Health Battles

Pelé has died.

The football legend whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento recently passed after battling complications from colon cancer and being admitted into a hospital in São Paulo last month.

Per NPR, this was confirmed by one of his daughters, Kely Nascimento, who shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram. “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace,” she captioned the post.

Pelé had been regarded as one of the best player of all time, a deserved accolade that came after his rise in rural Brazil, where he perfected a powerful and creative style of play.

“He walks on the field with one of those irresistible and fatal authorities. I would say that of a king,” said Brazilian writer Nelson Rodrigues upon watching a 17-year-old Pelé play in 1958.

Pelé went on to dominate global football, and led the Brazilian national team to that World Cup victory in 1956.

He was 82.

