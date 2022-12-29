Search
ADANNE
ADANNE

Brazilian Football Legend, Pelé, Dead at 82 After Health Battles

Sports

Pelé has died.

The football legend whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento recently passed after battling complications from colon cancer and being admitted into a hospital in São Paulo last month.

Per NPR, this was confirmed by one of his daughters, Kely Nascimento, who shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram. “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace,” she captioned the post.

Pelé had been regarded as one of the best player of all time, a deserved accolade that came after his rise in rural Brazil, where he perfected a powerful and creative style of play.

“He walks on the field with one of those irresistible and fatal authorities. I would say that of a king,” said Brazilian writer Nelson Rodrigues upon watching a 17-year-old Pelé play in 1958.

Pelé went on to dominate global football, and led the Brazilian national team to that World Cup victory in 1956.

He was 82.

Latest

News

Bolanle Raheem: Police Commission approves suspension of killer cop

0
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the suspension...
Politics

El-Rufai signs N376bn budget into law

0
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has signed the...
News

Bolanle Raheem: NBA demands N5bn compensation, seeks swift prosecution

0
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) says it will seek...
Celebrity

Meek Mill Lands Ghana for Afrochella

0
Meek Mill has landed in Ghana in time for Afrochella and is having a swell time in his second home.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Bolanle Raheem: Police Commission approves suspension of killer cop

0
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the suspension...
Politics

El-Rufai signs N376bn budget into law

0
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has signed the...
News

Bolanle Raheem: NBA demands N5bn compensation, seeks swift prosecution

0
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) says it will seek...
Celebrity

Meek Mill Lands Ghana for Afrochella

0
Meek Mill has landed in Ghana in time for Afrochella and is having a swell time in his second home.
Celebrity

Lil Nas X Jokes Says He Has Son and Will Stop Hiding Him

0
Lil Nas X got a lot of folks confused when he took to social media to state that he has a son and he's done hiding him
ADANNE
ADANNE
spot_imgspot_img

Bolanle Raheem: Police Commission approves suspension of killer cop

Emmanuel Offor -
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the suspension of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Drambi Vandi over the killing of a Lagos-based...
Read more

El-Rufai signs N376bn budget into law

Emmanuel Offor -
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has signed the 2023 appropriation bill of N376 billion into law after it was passed by the state’s...
Read more

Bolanle Raheem: NBA demands N5bn compensation, seeks swift prosecution

Emmanuel Offor -
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) says it will seek the payment of damages not less than N5bn in addition to the swift prosecution of...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: