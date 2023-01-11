Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Brazil Riots: Top officials arrested

News

Brazil’s judicial authorities have ordered the arrest of top public officials after rioters stormed key government buildings in Brasília.

One official, the former commander of the military police, has been arrested, local media reported.

The officials also include Brasília’s former public security chief Anderson Torres and others “responsible for acts and omissions” leading to the riots, the attorney general’s office said.

Colonel Fábio Augusto, the police commander, was dismissed from his role after supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court.

The rioting came a week after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, widely known as Lula, was sworn in.

The dramatic scenes saw thousands of protesters, some clad in yellow Brazil football shirts and waving flags, overrun police and ransack the heart of the Brazilian state.

Of the approximately 1,500 people arrested and brought to the police academy after the riot, officials say that nearly 600 have been taken to other facilities, where police officials have five days to formally charge them.

Latest

Celebrity

Tolani Baj Says We Can’t Fault Men for Cheating

0
Tolani Baj is of the opinion that we can't really fault men for cheating on their partners.
Celebrity

BBNaija’s Beauty Tukura Celebrates Kehlani Following Her on Instagram

0
It seems Beauty Tukura had amassed something of a global appeal and following on social media.
Celebrity

Ini Edo Links up with ‘Elijah of Our Time’, Pastor Jerry Eze

0
Ini Edo had a photo op moment with popular Abuja-based Pastor, Jerry Eze.
Celebrity

Rapper Ikechukwu Onunaku Reveals Health Condition That Has Him Paralysed on Right Side

0
Ikechukwu Onunaku is currently suffering from a health condition that has left his right side completely paralysed.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Tolani Baj Says We Can’t Fault Men for Cheating

0
Tolani Baj is of the opinion that we can't really fault men for cheating on their partners.
Celebrity

BBNaija’s Beauty Tukura Celebrates Kehlani Following Her on Instagram

0
It seems Beauty Tukura had amassed something of a global appeal and following on social media.
Celebrity

Ini Edo Links up with ‘Elijah of Our Time’, Pastor Jerry Eze

0
Ini Edo had a photo op moment with popular Abuja-based Pastor, Jerry Eze.
Celebrity

Rapper Ikechukwu Onunaku Reveals Health Condition That Has Him Paralysed on Right Side

0
Ikechukwu Onunaku is currently suffering from a health condition that has left his right side completely paralysed.
Movies

Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo is Most Watched Film of 2022 on Netflix Naija

0
Kunle Afolayan had a good year in 2022 as his film, 'Anikulapo' emerged as the most watched movie on Netflix in Nigeria for the year 2022.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Tolani Baj Says We Can’t Fault Men for Cheating

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Tolani Baj is of the opinion that we can't really fault men for cheating on their partners.
Read more

BBNaija’s Beauty Tukura Celebrates Kehlani Following Her on Instagram

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
It seems Beauty Tukura had amassed something of a global appeal and following on social media.
Read more

Ini Edo Links up with ‘Elijah of Our Time’, Pastor Jerry Eze

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Ini Edo had a photo op moment with popular Abuja-based Pastor, Jerry Eze.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: