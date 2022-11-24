Thursday, November 24, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Brazil 2-0 Serbia: Richarlison volley lights up World Cup

Richarlison lit up the World Cup with a moment of Brazilian magic as the tournament favourites overcame Serbia’s stubborn resistance to open their campaign with an impressive 2-0 victory.

Brazil had to play a patient game to break down an organised Serbia rearguard but forced the breakthrough after 62 minutes when Tottenham striker Richarlison turned home a close-range finish after Vanja Milinkovic-Savic saved Vinicius Junior’s effort.

But his crowning moment came 11 minutes later, setting himself up from a pass from Vinicius before adjusting to brilliantly fire home an acrobatic right-foot finish.

It was no more than Brazil deserved as they dominated throughout, with Alex Sandro and Casemiro hitting the woodwork and Milinkovic-Savic also saving superbly from Fred.

Brazil’s performance made ominous viewing for their rivals, as did the sight of Gabriel Jesus, Antony and Gabriel Martinelli coming off the bench in a powerful show of squad strength, although there was the worrying sight of Neymar going off after taking a knock.

